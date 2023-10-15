Bengals injury report for Week 6 vs. Seahawks: 1 out, 4 questionable
The Cincinnati Bengals have one more game before their bye week and they can use that week for their injured players to rest up and get healthy for the back half of the season.
Before the Bengals get to their bye week, however, they have to take care of business against the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are 3-1 and coming off a bye week of their own. They have a ferocious run game and a pass rush that sacked Daniel Jones 11 times the last time they took the field.
This won't be an easy game for the Bengals and their injury report is littered with big names. Fortunately, only one player has been deemed out for this game while four others remain questionable.
Here is this week's injury report.
Bengals vs. Seahawks Week 6 injury report
Bengals Injury Report
- Chidobe Awuzie (Back) - QUESTIONABLE
- Akeem Davis-Gaither (Knee) - OUT
- Devin Harper (Hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE
- Tee Higgins (Ribs) - QUESTIONABLE
- Myles Murphy (Personal)
- Josh Tupou (Toe) - QUESTIONABLE
The good news is that Cam Taylor-Britt (concussion) and Irv Smith Jr. (hamstring) are both off the injury report. The bad news is that Davis-Gaither remains out while four other players (two of them being big names) are questionable. Higgins practiced in full on Friday as did Harper but the other three questionable players were either limited or did not practice.
Seahawks Injury Report
- Jamal Adams (Concussion)
- Jordyn Brooks (Knee)
- Coby Bryant (Toe) - OUT
- Artie Burns (Hamstring) - OUT
- Charles Cross (Toe)
- Phil Haynes (Calf) - QUESTIONABLE
- Dre'Mont Jones (Ankle)
- Damien Lewis (Ankle) - DOUBTFUL
- Drew Lock (Ankle) - QUESTIONABLE
- DK Metcalf (Ribs)
- Jarran Reed (Shin)
- Geno Smith (Knee)
The Seahawks' injury report is much lengthier with 12 players appearing on it, including both quarterbacks on the roster. Smith should play but Lock is questionable so if Smith does get injured during the game, the backup situation is something to watch.
Seattle will for sure be without Bryant and Burns and likely Lewis. Lock and Haynes are both questionable.