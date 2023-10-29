Bengals injury report for Week 8 vs. 49ers: 2 out for Cincinnati
- Brock Purdy, Trent Williams questionable
- 2 out for Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals appear to be in a good spot health-wise coming out of their Week 7 bye. The San Francisco 49ers, however, are not in the same boat. Sure, their injury report isn't super lengthy but they'll be without Deebo Samuel as they hope to avoid losing their third straight game.
For the Bengals, the only big-name player on the injury report this week was Orlando Brown Jr., who exited the Week 6 win over Seattle early due to a groin injury. He practiced in full on Friday and should be good to go for this game.
Here is this week's injury report.
Bengals vs. 49ers Week 8 injury report
Bengals Injury Report
- Chase Brown (Hamstring) - OUT
- Orlando Brown Jr. (Groin)
- Akeem Davis-Gaither (Knee) - OUT
- Devin Harper (Hamstring)
- Josh Tupou (Toe)
Chase Brown was added to the injury report on Thursday with a hamstring injury and will not play against the Niners. The rookie has been used sparingly so far. Davis-Gaither continues to be held out with a knee injury.
49ers Injury Report
- Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (Ankle)
- Dre Greenlaw (Rest)
- Christian McCaffrey (Oblique)
- Brock Purdy (Concussion) - QUESTIONABLE
- Deebo Samuel (Shoulder) - OUT
- Trent Williams (Ankle) - QUESTIONABLE
Despite being listed as questionable on the injury report, Purdy has cleared the concussion protocol and will play on Sunday, according to Ian Rapoport. Williams hurt his ankle in the Week 6 loss to Cleveland and was held out on Monday night. Not having him on that Niners' o-line would be a huge boost for the Bengals' pass rush.