Bengals injury report for Week 9 vs. Bills: 1 out, 3 questionable
As the Cincinnati Bengals hope to move to 5-3 and increase their chances of making the playoffs, their injury report has unfortunately also increased. While only one Bengal will be out for this game, three others are questionable. The Buffalo Bills, their Week 9 opponent, has two players set to be out.
Let's take a look at the injury report for this week's Sunday night showdown.
Bengals vs. Bills Week 9 injury report
Bengals Injury Report
- Tycen Anderson (Knee)
- Orlando Brown Jr. (Groin)
- Akeem Davis-Gaither (Knee) - QUESTIONABLE
- Devin Harper (Hamstring)
- Trey Hendrickson (Foot)
- Joe Mixon (Chest) - QUESTIONABLE
- Max Scharping (Knee) - QUESTIONABLE
- Josh Tupou (Shoulder) - OUT
We know that Tupou won't be suiting up due to a shoulder injury. The three questionable players are Davis-Gaither, Mixon, and Scharping with Mixon being the biggest and most impactful name of the bunch. If Mixon can't go, Trayveon Williams likely gets the bulk of the carries.
Davis-Gaither has been out for the last month with a knee injury but looks like Cincinnati could finally get him back on the field this week. They'll need as much help against the run as possible with Josh Allen and Zack Moss coming to Paycor Stadium.
Hendrickson didn't have an injury designation but practiced in full on Friday. Mixon also practiced in full on Friday, as did Brown and Harper.
Bills Injury Report
- Josh Allen (Right Shoulder)
- Christian Benford (Hamstring)
- Damar Hamlin (Illness)
- A.J. Klein (Back) - OUT
- Quintin Morris (Ankle)
- Baylon Spector (Hamstring) - OUT
Allen will play despite dealing with some shoulder soreness. The only two players out for Buffalo are Klein and Spector but not having Klein out there will be a big loss for the Bills as they try to keep pace with the Dolphins in the AFC East.