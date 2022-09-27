Bengals Injury Update: D.J. Reader "will not be back anytime soon"
While the Cincinnati Bengals won their first game of the season in Week 3, it came at a price. D.J. Reader left the game with a knee injury and didn't return.
Considering the production the third-year Bengal was providing through the first few games of the season, losing him was a big blow. To this point, Reader had 10 tackles, three QB hits, one tackle for loss, and a recovered fumble. He was also dominant in the trenches for the team.
Unfortunately, Kelsey Conway reported that Reader won't be back anytime soon. Mike Garafolo backed up her report and noted that Reader will be out for at least a month. This is a brutal blow for Cincinnati as they look to get back to .500 on Thursday night.
Bengals won't have D.J. Reader for awhile
With Reader out for the foreseeable future, the Bengals will likely turn to Josh Tupou, who they re-signed during the offseason. Tupou has appeared in every game over the last few years but isn't an every-week starter. He has four tackles so far this season.
The Bengals defense has been the strength of the team for the first three games and Reader was a huge part of that. Not having him in the trenches is going to be a big loss but Tupou is the next man up and he should be ready for the task of replacing Reader.
Hopefully, the Bengals are still floating above water when Reader is able to return.