Bengals INT somehow turns into a TD for the Jaguars in crazy play
Talk about unlucky.
The Cincinnati Bengals were hoping to turn their luck around against the Jacksonville Jaguars and nearly did just that... until they didn't.
With the Jaguars in the red zone and threatening to tie the game, Trevor Lawrence fired the football into the end zone in what looked to be a Bengals interception. Second-year player Dax Hill had the football in his hands but he dropped it right into the waiting hands of Jaguars wide receiver, Parker Washington.
Bengals fan Kay Adams was appearing on the ManningCast during this play and a few minutes earlier had predicted that Lawrence would throw a pick. She was sort of right and the Manning brothers ended up putting her on the "Perfect Prediction Panel".
These types of plays always seem to happen to the Bengals. Hill has to come up with that interception.