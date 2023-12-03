Bengals vs Jaguars: Breaking down the announcers for Week 13
Who is on the call for this Monday night showdown?
The Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars will be the final game of Week 13, as the two sides will play on Monday Night Football. At the beginning of the season, this seemed like a fun match-up, as the teams are similar. They have a first-overall pick at quarterback, were playoff contenders, and have some big names on defense.
Unfortunately, this game isn't nearly as compelling anymore. Joe Burrow won't be playing in the game so we miss out on the rematch of the LSU vs. Clemson quarterback match-up from the 2020 National Championship Game.
Bengals vs. Jaguars Week 13 announcers
With this game airing on Monday Night Football, Bengals fans will hear the voices of Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters calling their game against the Jaguars. This was not the broadcast crew that called the previous Bengals Monday night game earlier in the season, as there was a double-header that night so this will be the first time this season that this group has called a Bengals game.
While they're not announcing the game per say, the Manning brothers will also be on during the Bengals/Jaguars game. They'll be hosting their ManningCast on ESPN2.