Bengals vs. Jaguars Time, Location, Streaming, Odds & More: Everything you need to know
Cue that MNF music!
The Cincinnati Bengals' Week 13 match-up against the Jacksonville Jaguars seemed like a fun game when the schedules were first released. Without Joe Burrow, however, this game is nowhere near as appealing and the odds show just that. We'll get to that more in a bit.
The Jags are 8-3 and looking to lock down the AFC South for the second straight year. The Bengals, on the other hand, are 5-6 and needing all the help they can get over these next few weeks. Not having Burrow will make it hard for them to make a playoff run but crazier things have happened. A loss to Jacksonville probably takes them out of the playoff picture entirely.
Bengals vs. Jaguars game time
This game will air on Monday Night Football so kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 PM EST on December 4th.
Bengals vs. Jaguars location
The Bengals hit the road for their Week 13 match-up and will play at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.
Bengals vs. Jaguars odds
FanDuel has the Bengals as 7.5-point underdogs. Obviously if Burrow were playing, the odds would look much different but that's not the universe we're living in right now. The over/under is set at 39 points.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
How to watch or stream Bengals vs. Jaguars
The game will air on ESPN for the traditional broadcast and ESPN2 for the ManningCast. Either broadcast can be streamed on YouTube TV and FuboTV.
Series history for Bengals vs. Jaguars
According to The Football Database, the Jaguars lead the all-time series at 13-11-0 but the Bengals have won three of the last five match-ups, including two in a row. These two last met up in 2021 when the Bengals beat the Jaguars at home on Thursday Night Football.
Weather forecast for Bengals vs. Jaguars
We're still a week out from the game so take any weather forecast with a grain of salt but The Weather Channel currently says it'll be a high of 76 degrees and a low of 56 degrees with scattered thunderstorms.