Bengals are unleashing these jerseys to continue their winning ways in Week 10
This week when the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Houston Texans, they'll be doing so in a uniform combo that they don't use super often. They'll be wearing their black jerseys, white pants with black stripes, and black socks. It's not fans' favorite combo (in fact, it might be their least favorite, if we're being entirely honest). The team has been just okay in this combo, going 1-1 in the two games they've worn this look.
Bengals uniform combo for Week 10
According to The Gridiron Uniform Database, the Bengals have worn this combo just twice. The debut of this look came in a Week 13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2021 season when the Bengals got the doors blown off of them. Perhaps that's why the look isn't a popular one or maybe it's the lack of orange.
The Bengals evened their record to 1-1 in this uniform combination with a Week 3 win over the New York Jets in the 2022 season. They'll look to get over .500 when they take on the Houston Texans this weekend in what could be a sneaky good match-up.