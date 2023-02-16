Bengals rolling with Joe Burrow, but who else will start at QB in AFC North in 2023?
The AFC North has quite the group of young quarterbacks and that will likely be the case again in 2023. We know who the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback will be but let's check out who the other teams will have leading the offenses when Week 1 of the 2023 season rolls around.
We'll start with the Bengals because it's obvious who is suiting up for them at quarterback this upcoming season.
Stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference
Bengals starting QB in 2023 will be Joe Burrow
I mean... duh. In the two seasons that Burrow has been fully healthy, he's led the Bengals to the AFC title game. Last year, he was one play away from potentially winning the Super Bowl. The offensive lines haven't done Burrow any favor in any of his three seasons to this point and he's still balling out and taking this team to new heights.
Burrow will get an extension this offseason and that means that not only will he be the starting quarterback for the Bengals in 2023 but he likely will be for the next 5+ years as well. Deservedly so.