Bengals rolling with Joe Burrow, but who else will start at QB in AFC North in 2023?
Browns starting QB in 2023 will be Deshaun Watson
Cleveland made a huge trade last offseason, acquiring an unhappy Watson from the Texans in axchange for three first-round picks, one third-round pick, and one fourth-round pick while also guaranteeing him an absurd $230 million guaranteed.
Watson was suspended for the first 11 games of the 2022 season but even when he did return to the field, he didn't look very good. In six games, Watson threw for 1,102 yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions. The Browns went 3-3 in games that Watson started.
We all knew there was going to be rust with Watson. The Browns were banking on him hopefully returning to his 2020 form where he threw for a league-leading 4,833 yards, 33 touchdowns, and seven picks in what ended up being his final year with the Texans. He might be better in 2023 now that he's had some games under his belt.
The Browns signed Watson to a five-year deal after they traded for him so he'll be their starting quarterback in 2023.