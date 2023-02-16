Bengals rolling with Joe Burrow, but who else will start at QB in AFC North in 2023?
Steelers starting QB in 2023 will be Kenny Pickett
Ben Roethlisberger retired following the 2021 season and that put Mike Tomlin in a position that he wasn't familiar with. The Steelers had to find a quarterback and they looked to both free agency and the draft to do so.
First, Pittsburgh signed Mitchell Trubisky in free agency and he initially won the job out of training camp. It was pretty clear early on that Trubisky wasn't the guy long-term despite being a first-round pick in 2017 and he was soon benched.
The other thing the Steelers did last offseason was spend their first-round pick on Kenny Pickett. The Pittsburgh product was already familiar with the city and the facilities of the team that drafted him so this was a good move by the Steelers organization.
Pickett had his rookie moments but for the most part, he looked decent. He played in 13 games and threw for 2,404 yards, seven touchdowns, and nine picks as a rookie. There were moments when you could see what the Steelers saw in Pickett and the team ended up with a winning record.
Unless Pickett is injured or unable to play for whatever reason, he will be the Steelers' starting quarterback in 2023.