Warrant reportedly issued for Bengals RB Joe Mixon's arrest: What you need to know
Less than a week after a dramatic AFC Championship Game loss on the road in Kansas City, Bengals RB Joe Mixon has reportedly found himself embroiled in a legal matter back on Cincinnati's home turf.
Per a report sourced by Pro Football Focus' Mike Renner, an arrest warrant for the running back has been issued in Cincinnati on a count of 'Aggravated Menacing'.
Joe Mixon Arrest: What is Aggravated Menacing?
In the state of Ohio, this charge refers to one party causing another to believe they are at risk of serious physical harm. Written below is the statute that Mixon reportedly violated, triggering this warrant:
"No person shall knowingly cause another to believe that the offender will cause serious physical harm to the person or property of the other person, the other person's unborn, or a member of the other person's immediate family. In addition to any other basis for the other person's belief that the offender will cause serious physical harm to the person or property of the other person, the other person's unborn, or a member of the other person's immediate family, the other person's belief may be based on words or conduct of the offender that are directed at or identify a corporation, association, or other organization that employs the other person or to which the other person belongs."- Ohio Laws and Administrative Rules
According to local anchor Chris Renkel, the use of a gun for the purposes of intimidation was alleged in the warrant.
Bengals RB Joe Mixon Arrest: Warrant for "Aggravated Menacing" Reportedly Issued in Cincinnati
Mixon's criminal past is well-documented. Before he was selected by the Bengals -- in a later round than most estimated, due to his reputation -- he accrued incidents in both 2014 and 2016 on his criminal record.
Prior to his collegiate enrollment in 2014, Mixon was captured on video punching a female Oklahoma student, Amelia Molitor, and charged with misdemeanor assault. The video wasn't released until Dec. 2016, at which point Head Coach Bob Stoops admitted that giving the talented running back a second chance likely wasn't warranted in that case, stating, ""These individuals can't have a second chance. Just not acceptable."
Mixon eventually apologized, which Molitor accepted, while reiterating that "both could have handled things differently."
Also in 2016, Mixon suspended for one game for "intimidating a parking attendant" in Nov. of that year. According to those at liberty to speak, this incident involved tearing up a parking citation in the attendant's face.
More information to come as it emerges on Mixon's current legal trouble.