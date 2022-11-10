Did you really think it would be anyone else but Joe Mixon?
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon won AFC Offensive Player of the Week after his record-breaking performance against the Carolina Panthers. Consider us unsurprised.
In Week 9, Mixon broke the franchise record for most touchdowns in a game, rushing for 153 yards and four touchdowns along with recording 58 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.
That's five touchdowns total for the Bengals' RB1, and it was long time coming. Prior to Week 9, Mixon had scored just two rushing touchdowns despite getting plenty of goal-line work.
The floodgates opened against the Panthers last Sunday, and Mixon delivered in arguably the most productive game of his career.
Bengals' Joe Mixon can add these awards to his long resume
Mixon was also named the FedEx Ground Player of the Week, which comes as no surprise whatsoever.
Four of his five touchdowns came in the first half of Week 9, making Joe Burrow's job that much easier and allowing the Bengals to cruise by with an easy win against Carolina.
Mixon surpassed 100 yards rushing for the first time this season, and his masterful Week 9 performance could signal more efficient games ahead for the young back.
The Bengals can now rest on their laurels as they head into their bye week -- Mixon, Burrow, and the rest of the squad certainly deserve the break.