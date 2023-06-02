Bengals swing for the fences, land Chase Young in Bleacher Report trade proposal
The NFL offseason gives writers time to come up with all kinds of crazy shenanigans. The latest comes from Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, who proposed that the Cincinnati Bengals trade for Chase Young of the Washington Commanders.
The former second overall pick went one pick after the Bengals took Joe Burrow (and there were definitely people advocating during the offseason for Cincinnati to stick with Andy Dalton and go with the "sure thing" Young instead) and to this point, the former Ohio State product has been a disappointment.
He's only appeared in 11 games over the past two seasons and as Knox notes, it could be time for Young to get a fresh start somewhere else.
So why Cincinnati?
"The Commanders already have a deep and talented defensive front—headlined by Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen and Montez Sweat—and declined the fifth-year option on Young's contract. If he wants to showcase his value and get paid, he might have to do it elsewhere.- Kristopher Knox
The Cincinnati Bengals, who recorded just 30 sacks last season, could provide a prime opportunity for the 24-year-old. The team used a first-round pick on Myles Murphy but could also lose standout pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson in 2025."
Bengals trade for Chase Young in crazy hypothetical
Knox argues that the Commanders didn't pick up Young's fifth-year option so why not get something for him now? He proposes that the Commanders send Young to Cincinnati in exchange for Logan Wilson and a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Bengals fans won't like this proposal because it'd send Wilson -- a fan favorite -- to Washington. The Bengals have said that they'd like to extend Wilson along with Burrow and Tee Higgins but the fact of the matter is that they can't pay everyone. By trading Wilson here, the Bengals get something for him in return -- in this case, Young and an early Day 3 draft pick -- and add to one of their weaker position groups in doing so.
This isn't something that's going to happen but it'd certainly be interesting.