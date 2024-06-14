Bengals listed as logical landing spot for top remaining free agent wide receiver
The Cincinnati Bengals were recently listed by Bleacher Report as a logical landing spot for one of the top remaining free agent wide receivers who is under 30 years old.
With the uncertainty surrounding the receiver spots behind Ja'marr Chase, the Bengals were mentioned as a good fit for veteran pass-catcher Hunter Renfrow, who spent the first five seasons of his career as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders after the team selected him in the fifth round of the 2019 draft. Now, he's looking for a new place to continue his career.
Here's some of what Bleacher Repot said about Renfrow's potential fit in Cincinnati:
"A fresh start should be good for Renfrow. He's a slot-only receiver with limited speed, and he's not going to be a flashy, big-play acquisition, but there's a role for him as a sure-handed option for a team in need of receiver depth.
". . . Another interesting fit would be the Cincinnati Bengals. They drafted Jermaine Burton as a vertical slot weapon to ease the loss of Tyler Boyd, but Renfrow could join him as a complementary underneath option."
A sensible signing
Adding Renfrow at a reasonable rate would make some sense for the Bengals. He has experience in the slot, and that's likely where he would play following the departure of Tyler Boyd in free agency, and playing alongside the likes of Chase and Tee Higgins (hopefully) would help to open things up for him in the middle of the field.
Renfrow has only eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in a season once in his career, but the Bengals wouldn't necessarily need him to put up big numbers. They would just need him to be an effective option. He has more experience than most of the other receivers on Cincinnati's roster, plus he's still just 28 years old, so he should still have some productive football ahead of him.