Bengals listed as top landing spot for former Pro Bowl guard
There are still some intriguing free agents out there.
NFL free agency isn't over, as there are still plenty of players out there looking for a landing spot. Veteran offensive tackle Andrus Peat is one such player.
After spending his first nine seasons as a member of the New Orleans Saints, Peat will continue his career elsewhere, and Bleacher Report recently listed the Cincinnati Bengals as the ideal destination for the three-time Pro Bowler.
The suggestion makes sense, as the Bengals could use some additional help on the offensive line -- especially with quarterback Joe Burrow coming off of wrist surgery -- and Peat, 30, is experienced and could be relatively inexpensive.
From Bleacher Report:
"The Cincinnati Bengals would be a great fit for Peat, especially after they let incumbent tackle Jonah Williams walk in free agency and brought in Trent Brown as his replacement on the right side of the line. Brown has a history of inconsistent play and could struggle to live up to the $4.8 million deal he inked this offseason.
'The Bengals are well-positioned for a bounce-back year with a healthy Joe Burrow returning under center, but their hopes of a deep playoff run could be quickly derailed by offensive line injuries. Peat would provide Cincinnati with an ideal insurance option in case Brown doesn't live up to expectations, along with some much-needed depth at guard."
The Bengals are widely expected to address the offensive line in the upcoming NFL Draft. But, this is a team that's built to win now around Burrow, so bringing in an experienced veteran like Peat -- in addition to drafting some promising players -- would probably make sense, especially if they were to sign him to a one or two-year deal.
Cincinnati has been active in free agency so far as their additions have included running back Zach Moss, safeties Vonn Bell and Geno Stone, tight end Mike Gesicki and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, among others. Maybe Peat will be next.