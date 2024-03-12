Bengals make major change at running back
Joe Mixon is out, and Zack Moss is in.
The Cincinnati Bengals have made a major change at the running back position, as the team signed Zack Moss and subsequently released Joe Mixon, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Moss' deal with the Bengals is for two years and $8 million.
Moss comes to Cincinnati after spending the 2023 season with the Indianapolis Colts. He tallied 794 yards and five touchdowns on 183 attempts last season. He also had 27 receptions for 192 yards and two more touchdowns.
He was traded to Indianapolis from Buffalo in November 2022 after spending the first two-plus seasons of his career with the Bills after they selected him in the third round (88th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. He will now join Chase Brown in Cincinnati's backfield, though Moss will likely serve as the lead back.
Meanwhile, Mixon will now be looking for a new NFL home after spending the first seven seasons of his career in Cincinnati. It likely won't take Mixon too long to land elsewhere, as he's still just 27 years old and is coming off of a solid season for the Bengals in which he ran for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns. He also had three receiving touchdowns and 376 yards.
It was the fourth career 1,000-yard campaign for the former Pro Bowler, who could prove to be a good addition in the backfield for some squad.
"He had a really good season for us," Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said of Mixon last month. "I was proud of him, over 1,000 yards, double-digit touchdowns, and was a big factor for us."
The Bengals had until March 18 to part ways with Mixon, so they beat the buzzer. On that date, Mixon's $3 million roster bonus for next season would have become fully guaranteed.
Mixon leaves Cincinnati as the franchise's third all-time leading rusher with 6,412 rushing yards. Only Corey Dillon and James Brooks have rushed for more yards in a Bengals uniform. He's also second in franchise history in rushing touchdowns (49) and attempts (1,571).