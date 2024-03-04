Bengals mentioned as team that should pursue trade for L'Jarius Sneed
The Cincinnati Bengals will likely look to upgrade their secondary over the offseason. One way they could do that would be by trading for Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, as Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently suggested they should.
The Chiefs are expected to designate Sneed as a franchise player for next season, and if the two sides can't come to an agreement on an extension, a trade could become a possibility. At that point, the Bengals could pounce.
From Bleacher Report:
"If Burrow is back to his pre-injury form by training camp, the Bengals should have few questions on offense in 2024. However, they still must improve a defense that ranked 28th against the pass and 31st overall last season to return to the Super Bowl chase.
"Further complicating matters, the Bengals might lose veteran corner Chidobe Awuzie in free agency. Acquiring Sneed would give them a long-term complement to Cam Taylor-Britt on the perimeter and an upgrade over DJ Turner II, who allowed an opposing passer rating of 111.6 as a rookie in 2023."
It would probably cost Cincinnati a pretty penny to acquire Sneed from Kansas City, but it's certainly something they should look into. Draft picks are obviously extremely important, but the Bengals have a team that is ready to win now, and if you can add a talent like Sneed to the mix at a position of need, you have to do it, even if costs some future draft capital.
The Bengals have plenty of cap space to operate with, so they would be able to ink Sneed to an extension after acquiring him via trade. Doing so would give them stability at the top corner spot for the foreseeable future.
If he is ultimately made available on the trade market, Sneed, 27, will have no shortage of suitors, so there's certainly no guarantee that the Bengals would even be able to land him, but as the saying goes, "You miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take."