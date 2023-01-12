Bengals might end up getting to keep Lou Anarumo in 2023
While it'd be unfortunate for Lou Anarumo, the Cincinnati Bengals certainly won't complain if he's still their defensive coordinator in 2023.
It felt like a foregone conclusion that Anarumo would get some major looks for a head coaching job in the 2023 offseason but with only five NFL teams searching for a new head coach, the defensive coordinator in Cincinnati might not end up getting hired elsewhere.
First and foremost, the pool of teams looking for a head coach is cut in half from what it was last year. Throw in the fact that guys like Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh are looking to get back into coaching in the NFL and that takes up two of the five spots.
Considering other guys like Dan Quinn, Raheem Morris, and Ben Johnson are getting looks while Anarumo and Brian Callahan have not received an interview yet shows they might not even be on teams' radars.
Could the Bengals end up getting to keep Lou Anarumo?
Anarumo has been a stud when it comes to second-half adjustments this season (and last season as well) and that's why it felt like his time as a head coach would be coming sooner rather than later. While the Rams could end up needing a head coach down the stretch as well if Sean McVay leaves, it still doesn't feel like Anarumo is really getting a fair shake amongst these teams.
Hey, don't get me wrong, it'd be great to have Anarumo in Cincinnati as the defensive coordinator for another year, but I do feel for the guy. He's done a great job turning this defense around and I guess teams haven't really taken notice.