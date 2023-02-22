Bengals might not want to risk bringing in Taylor Lewan
The Tennessee Titans have released left tackle Taylor Lewan. While the Cincinnati Bengals could be a fit for the long-time Titans tackle, there are plenty of reasons to stay away from Lewan.
First and foremost, Lewan has been injury-prone throughout his career. He hasn't started in every game in a season since 2017 and this past year, he played in just two games before missing the rest of the campaign.
That right there is the main reason the Bengals might want to err on the side of caution when it comes to signing Lewan. He was released by the Titans because of his injury history and expensive contract.
Cincinnati technically has a left tackle on their roster in Jonah Williams but no one is psyched at the idea of him starting at the position in 2023. Lewan is an upgrade, no doubt, but if he gets injured and misses an extended period of time, the Bengals are right back to where they were this past postseason.
Taylor Lewan might not be a fit for the Bengals.
Lewan has said that he'll consider retirement so this might not end up being something we can realistically talk about. If he does decide to sign elsewhere and can stay healthy, he's one of the best left tackle options out there. PFF gave him an overall grade of 67.3 this past season but again, he only played 64 snaps.
If the Bengals do decide to throw their hat into the Lewan ring, they shouldn't offer him anything more than a one-year prove it deal. The injuries are just too concerning to commit to much more than that.