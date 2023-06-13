Bengals Minicamp Day 1: Jonah Williams speaks, Chidobe Awuzie's injury, and more
The first day of Cincinnati Bengals mandatory minicamp is in the books and there was a lot to take away from Day 1. The most notable, without a doubt, was Jonah Williams showing up and speaking to the media for the first time since the Orlando Brown Jr. acquisition and his trade request.
Williams noted that he isn't mad about playing right tackle but he wasn't happy about how the whole thing went down. He said the team didn't reach out to him about wanting to sign Brown or moving him to the other side. Williams also mentioned that he found out about the move on his phone.
Williams does appear to understand, however, that it does nothing to pout about the situation. He's aware that if he plays well in 2023, that'll bode well for him. He did say that he wanted to play his entire career in Cincinnati. That's unlikely to happen now.
Other notes from Day 1 of Bengals mandatory minicamp
According to Charlie Goldsmith, Allan George took first-team reps in place of Chidobe Awuzie, who is still rehabbing from his injury. George was an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt last year and played in four games during his rookie year.
Joe Burrow did not want to further discuss his contract situation when speaking to the media. The Bengals signal-caller noted that he believes he's given the media "all the information" he's content with sharing. This isn't a red flag by any means as Burrow previously has stated that he likes to keep this stuff private.
Sticking with Burrow, he was asked who he believed the best quarterback in the league is and said that it's Patrick Mahomes. He also noted that it wasn't up for debate.
Chidobe Awuzie showed up to the first day of minicamp. He was injured midway through the regular season and missed the rest of the season. When speaking to the media, Awuzie noted that he's "feeling really good right now" and there's no focus on a target date for him.