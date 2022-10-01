Bengals Mock Draft: Cincinnati adds secondary help in first round
Bengals 3-Round Mock Draft
Round 2: Pick 49 - Darnell Washington, TE (Georgia)
With Drew Sample's future up in the air after this year and Hayden Hurst only signed for the 2022 season, the Bengals are going to need to add a tight end this offseason. Even if Sample is re-signed, he's proven to be better as a blocking tight end.
This could be where the team looks to add Georgia's Darnell Washington, who through four games, has seven catches for 120 yards and a touchdown. He hasn't put up the kind of numbers one would hope for throughout his career but some of that could be quarterback play. Washington might scare people off because Sample had similar numbers coming out of college but there's time for Washington to show that he can be a great NFL tight end.
"From a physical standpoint, Washington checks every box to be a quarterback’s best friend. He presents a huge target across the middle of the field to keep the chains moving. He poses a mismatch for defenses due to his size/athleticism combination."- Damien Parson, The Draft Network
I'm going to continue to keep a close eye on Washington throughout the season. Georgia has a lot of games left to be played this year and the starting tight end on the No. 1 team in the country should be able to prove that he's worthy of hearing his name called early in the draft.