Bengals Mock Draft: Cincinnati adds secondary help in first round
Bengals 3-Round Mock Draft
Round 3: Pick 81 - Anton Harrison, OT (Oklahoma)
I only did three rounds in this particular mock draft so the final pick here is Oklahoma's Anton Harrison, who could give the Bengals some depth on their new-look offensive line.
Harrison has spent most of his career at left tackle, which could make things interesting if this was the direction they chose to go in. Whether they opted not to extend Jonah Williams or bring Harrison in as depth, it could make sense to add an offensive tackle early in this draft.
Williams has played okay during his time in Cincinnati but this is his year to prove that he can be the guy on the left side of the line for the long haul. So far through four games, Williams has a mere PFF grade of 54.3, which isn't great but do the Bengals want to risk parting with him for an unknown option?
"Harrison earned playing time as a true freshman before becoming the full-time starting left tackle as a sophomore in 2021 and is expected to continue serving as the blindside protector in 2022. If he stays healthy and declares for the 2023 NFL Draft, Harrison will have an impressive resume of experience at left tackle. "- Joe Marino, The Draft Network
As Marino notes in the quote provided, Harrison has spent a good chunk of time manning the left tackle spot for the Sooners. He'll have the experience that teams covet for one of the most important positions in the sport but the Bengals will have to decide if they should part ways with Williams to make Harrison their guy.
