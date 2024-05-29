Bengals named one of NFL's most 'complete' teams
The Cincinnati Bengals are one of the most "complete" teams in the entire NFL, according to a recent ranking from NFL.com. The site listed the 10 most complete teams in the league, and the Bengals came in at No. 6 after additions made in free agency and the draft.
From NFL.com:
"The Bengals went 9-8 last season despite being without Joe Burrow for seven games and having to face arguably the league’s toughest schedule. That’s a testament to the talent they’ve collected. . . The offensive line was once a problem but appears mostly fixed after a few years of repair work. The biggest questions on offense are at running back, where Chase Brown and Zack Moss are the top options, and tight end, with Mike Gesicki, Drew Sample and Tanner Hudson atop the depth chart.
". . . The return of Burrow, a top-10 quarterback, means Cincy should be in the Super Bowl hunt once more. The division is a bear, but there’s ample talent to make a push while Higgins remains on the roster."
Offseason additions
Cincinnati's front office identified areas where the team needed improvement following last season, and was proactive in addressing those areas. The team bolstered the offensive line with additions like veteran Trent Brown and first-round pick Amarius Mims and added depth to the defensive line by signing Sheldon Rankins.
The secondary -- specifically the safety spots -- was also improved with the additions of Vonn Bell and Geno Stone. The team also replaced departed running back Joe Mixon with Zack Moss and added a couple of new pass-catching threats in tight end Mike Gesicki and wide receiver Jermaine Burton.
Overall, the Bengals have done a solid job of rounding out the roster so far this offseason, so it's not too surprising to see them mentioned as one of the most complete teams in the league. Hopefully the improvements they've made on paper translate to the field.