Bengals new offensive addition eager to build chemistry with Joe Burrow
New Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki is excited to get to work in his new city, and he's especially eager to begin building some chemistry with quarterback Joe Burrow.
While speaking with media members at his introductory press conference, Gesicki pointed to Burrow's presence as a major selling point when it came to signing in Cincinnati.
"They could have said that [Cincinnati] was you know, the worst place in the world, but when you've got No. 9 at quarterback, I was like, 'That is where I want to go,'" Gesicki said. "So, that was something I was really looking forward to."
Gesicki has already been in touch with his new quarterback, and he's ready to start building what could prove to be a very productive on-field partnership.
"Joe reached out whatever day it was, Tuesday or whenever it was that I agreed," Gesicki said. "Just for him to reach out and just say that he was excited and excited to get to work and build some chemistry. So, I appreciated that and I'm really looking forward to it. There's not many, if any guy, that can do what he does with a football. So [it's] definitely going to be a great opportunity for not only myself, but everybody in that locker room."
Gesicki immediately fills a void for the Bengals at the tight end position, and he represents an upgrade over what the team had last season, at least in the pass-catching department. Gesicki has never had less than 20 receptions and 200 receiving yards in a single season, and he has tallied 20 touchdowns over the course of his career.
He should also benefit from playing alongside Ja'marr Chase and Tee Higgins (potentially, if he isn't traded). Those guys draw a lot of attention, and that could open things up for Gesicki, who could be in line for a big season in Cincinnati.