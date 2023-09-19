Bengals News: 0-2 start, shift in betting odds, and more
- Should the Bengals be panicking?
- The betting odds have shifted since Burrow's injury
In Bengals news, the team is 0-2 and now have to dig themselves out of this hole. Also, there's a shift in the betting odds for the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams.
The Bengals dropped to 0-2 for the second consecutive year after losing 27-24 to the Baltimore Ravens. It's not the end of the world but it will make a playoff push more difficult. In fact, only one team has crawled out of an 0-2 hole and made the playoffs since the league expanded to 14 playoff teams. That team was last year's Bengals squad.
Not only are the Bengals 0-2 though but they might have to continue on with either an injured Joe Burrow or without him altogether. Burrow was limping at the end of the 27-24 loss and said after the game that he tweaked his calf. The Bengals were initially 6.5-point favorites over the Rams but according to Sarah Barshop on X, as of Monday afternoon, they were only 2-point favorites.
Here's what's trending in Bengals news.
The NFL 0-2 Panic Index [Steven Ruiz, The Ringer]
Ruiz put the Bengals Panic Index at 9/10 and mostly cites Burrow's injury as why this time around feels different for the Stripes.
Ranking 0-2 NFL teams: Are Patriots, Broncos, Chargers eliminated? [Bill Barnwell, ESPN]
The Bengals are the best team out of the bunch here with the Chargers in second and the Broncos in third.
Bengals-Rams Betting Line Quickly Shifts With Uncertainty Around Joe Burrow's Status [James Rapien, SI]
We still have six days to go until the Bengals host the Los Angeles Rams in a Super Bowl LVI rematch so a lot can happen between now and then.