Bengals News: 2 defensive players re-signed and Chad Johnson's new job
In Bengals news, the team re-signed linebacker Joe Bachie and cornerback Jalen Davis ahead of free agency. Both players were restricted free agents. Also, former Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson has a new gig!
Bachie joined the team in the summer of 2021 and has played solid special teams since his arrival. When he's been called upon to play defense in games, he's done pretty well so this is a move that made perfect sense.
As for Davis, he appeared in 13 games and was also mostly a special teamer. He was leaned on more when the Bengals had injuries to their secondary and finished the season with an overall PFF grade of 60.4.
Johnson is taking his talents to the college level, as he's been hired by Florida A&M as their Athletics Consultant. He's been a long-time fan of the Rattlers and now can help them succeed.
