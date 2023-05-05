Bengals News: 2027 draft in Cincinnati, Lamar Jackson signing official, and more
In Bengals news, could the 2027 NFL Draft be held in Cincinnati? Also, Lamar Jackson is officially back with the Baltimore Ravens after a dramatic offseason.
The NFL Draft used to be hosted at Radio City Music Hall in New York City for decades. In 2015, however, the draft relocated to Chicago for two years and in 2017, the NFL decided to move the draft to a new city every year. Philadelphia hosted in 2017, Dallas in 2018, Nashville in 2019, Cleveland in 2021, Las Vegas in 2022, and Kansas City in 2023.
According to Jason Williams of the Cincinnati Enquirer, "The Bengals have notified the NFL of Cincinnati’s interest to host the event in either 2027, 2028 or 2029, news announced at the convention and visitors’ bureau’s annual meeting in March."
This would be huge for the city so hopefully Cincy gets picked to host the draft!
In other news, Lamar Jackson is back in the AFC North after a tumultuous offseason where it felt as though he might be calling a new division home. After Jackson didn't get the guaranteed money that he felt he deserved, he signed a new five-year deal with Baltimore.
A reader asked Breer if the Bengals were still shopping Jonah Williams. His response?
"But unless you’re talking about giving Cincinnati a second-round pick for Williams, it doesn’t make sense for the Bengals to move him, because if he plays well for them in the fall, they’ll get that year of service from him at a trouble spot (and insurance on La’el Collins working his way back from a torn ACL), and potentially a third- or fourth-round comp pick in 2025."- Albert Breer
Most people can't stop raving about Cincinnati's draft haul and for good reason! At the same time, however, on these "most questionable picks"-type of articles, someone has to be the choice. Edwards went with fourth-round WR Charlie Jones.
"Jones had his supporters in the draft community but he was ranked lower for me, personally. It is understandable that they would take a flyer on the position considering the organization's future. Joe Burrow's new contract will kick in a few years from now and keeping Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd is out of the question. "- Josh Edwards
Two games on the Bengals' 2023 schedule made an appearance on this list. Bengals vs Chiefs isn't a surprising pick but the other one was the Bengals vs Jaguars. The two teams have had similar storylines in recent years (really bad team to a playoff contender with a No. 1 overall pick at quarterback) so this is definitely a matchup that I'm excited to watch as well.