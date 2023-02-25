Bengals News: AJ McCarron thriving in the XFL, Jessie Bates linked to Browns
In Bengals news, AJ McCarron is now 2-0 as the quarterback of the St. Louis Battlehawks in the XFL. Also, could Jessie Bates stay in the AFC North?
McCarron was drafted by the Bengals in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft and started multiple games for them during the 2015 season, including their Wild Card playoff game. He spent time as a backup in Oakland, Houston, and Atlanta before making the switch to the XFL.
While McCarron is talented enough to be a backup in the NFL, the XFL gives him a chance to start and he's been solid so far for the Battlehawks, leading the team from behind to win both of their games so far.
Bates will likely walk away from Cincinnati this offseason but where will he go? One ESPN insider thinks he'll land with the Browns, which would be a real kick in the teeth. Jay Morrison of The Athletic had said that Bates is "as good as gone" this offseason.
Katherine Webb relives AJ McCarron’s memorable XFL debut: ‘What a game’ [Jaclyn Hendricks, New York Post]
"Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Webb — who has been married to the former NFL quarterback since 2014 — posted a sweet snapshot of McCarron on the field with one of the couple’s three young sons after his St. Louis Battlehawks defeated the San Antonio Brahmas in Sunday’s season opener."- From Hendricks' article
2023 NFL free agency: Best team fits for top 50 available players [Matt Bowen, ESPN]
I won't provide what Bowen said since the article requires a subscription but this would be a move that would really grind Bengals fans' gears. Losing Bates would be bad enough but then having to go up against him two times a year? Talk about painful.
Browns named best fit for high-profile free agent safety [Cory Kinnan, Browns Wire]
"With John Johnson III as a likely cut candidate, it makes sense the Browns could turn his money into a new free agency signing in the form of Bates to improve their defense."- From Kinnan's article