Bengals News: Alex Cappa injury update, Damar Hamlin released from hospital
In Bengals news, Zac Taylor gave an update on the injury to Alex Cappa ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals' Wild Card matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. Cappa was injured during the Week 18 finale against the Ravens and he was replaced with Max Scharping who finished the rest of the game at right guard.
Taylor said during his media session on Monday that Cappa, who was spotted in the locker room during the AFC North celebrations on a scooter, would have a tough time playing on Sunday night.
The Bengals will enter the postseason with two backups on the right side of their line, as Scharping will start in place of Cappa and Hakeem Adeniji will start in place of La'el Collins at right tackle.
Also in Bengals news, just a week after collapsing on the field during the Monday night game, Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and is heading back to Buffalo. Hamlin is going to be a major source of motivation for the Bills in the playoffs.
Zac Taylor Shares Update on Alex Cappa Ahead of Bengals' Playoff Matchup Against Ravens [James Rapien, SI]
As noted above, Cappa probably won't be playing this weekend, per Zac Taylor. That means it'll be Scharping at right guard against the Ravens.
Damar Hamlin is released from the hospital after his cardiac arrest [David K. Li, NBC News]
This is such an incredible story. Hamlin's incident united everyone for a brief time and now that we all know he's all right, it's okay to get back to football.
See which teams voted against NFL playoffs rule changes the Bengals opposed [Jason Hoffman, Cincinnati Enquirer]
As we know, the Bengals got the short end of the stick when it came to the new playoff scenario. They no longer had a shot to win the No. 1 seed and would have to go to Buffalo in the divisional round even though the Bengals were ahead of the Bills in that game when Hamlin collapsed.
Cincinnati did the right thing in not playing the game but it's still unfortunate. Now we know who voted against the rules changes the Bengals were against.