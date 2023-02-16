Bengals News: Another TE mocked to Cincinnati, coaching continuity
In Bengals news, yet another mock draft has tied Cincinnati to a tight end. Also in Bengals news, fans are elated to have both of main coordinators returning in 2023.
In Todd McShay's first mock draft of the offseason, he has the Bengals selecting Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid with the 28th overall pick. Hayden Hurst is slated to hit free agency and might end up being out of the Bengals' price range.
Lou Anarumo interviewed for the Cardinals head coaching gig and it came down to him and Jonathan Gannon. Arizona went with Gannon and that means Cincinnati will have both Anarumo and Brian Callahan returning for another season.
This is an insider piece so you have to be subscribed to read it. McShay notes that Hurst is hitting free agency and while an offensive lineman could be the way to go here, he ultimately went with Kincaid.
"Tight end has been a popular choice for the Bengals, which makes sense given the cluster of TE talents in the 20-30 range of most rankings. "- From Heltman's article
Perhaps the Bengals do look to address the tight end position in the draft. If they do, Kincaid isn't a bad choice. He had 890 receiving yards and eight touchdowns this past season so clearly he can make magic happen.
Bengals defenders 'ecstatic' Lou Anarumo returning as defensive coordinator in 2023 [Kevin Patra, NFL.com]
"Anarumo has done one of the most underrated coaching jobs in the NFL in recent seasons, morphing the Bengals into a shutdown D. His ability to make second-half adjustments that befuddle quarterbacks is second to none right now."- From Patra's article
It's tough because fans want Anarumo to stick around but the guy really has proven that he deserves a head coaching job.