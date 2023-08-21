Bengals News: Backup QB, 53-man roster predictions, and more
- Who will win the QB2 job?
- Let's check out some 53-man roster projections
In Bengals news, who is going to emerge as the Cincinnati Bengals' backup quarterback for the 2023 season? Also, now that two preseason games are in the books, why not look at some 53-man roster predictions?
The Bengals know who their starting quarterback is going to be but who will back up Joey Franchise? The options are Trevor Siemian -- an eight-year NFL veteran -- or Jake Browning, who has never taken a snap in a regular season game. So far, neither option looks all that appealing if I'm being entirely honest.
Roster predictions are starting to skew toward Siemian being on the outside looking in. This isn't necessarily what Bengals fans thought would be the case when the team signed Siemian, but so far, Browning probably does have the edge.
Check out what's trending in Bengals news.
Bengals backup QB problem has fans dreaming of Andy Dalton [Chris Roling, Bengals Wire]
Yes, the backup QB situation isn't great but isn't that the case with most teams? If Joe Burrow has to miss time, the Bengals aren't a Super Bowl contender anymore. It's that simple.
Bengals 53-man roster projection: How Friday’s tie vs. Falcons altered the outlook [Paul Dehner Jr., The Athletic]
Dehner has put Browning in the QB2 spot with Siemian and Reid Sinnett on the outs. He also has the Bengals opting to keep four running backs and cutting Stanley Morgan Jr. from the wide receiver position as well.
Bengals Stock Watch: Who's Rising After Preseason Tie Against Falcons [James Rapien, SI]
Rapien had Browning as someone who was rising this week as well as Chris Evans, Chase Brown, Jonah Williams, and a few others. It was certainly good to see Williams play well at his new position.