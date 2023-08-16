Bengals News: Backup QB concerns, pivotal rookie, and more
- Is it time to panic about the backup QBs?
- Who is the most pivotal rookie?
In Bengals news, fans didn't like what they saw from the two backup quarterback candidates in Friday's preseason game. Also, which rookie will have the biggest impact for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2023?
After sticking with Brandon Allen as their backup since 2020, the Bengals went in a different direction this offseason. Allen signed with the 49ers and the Bengals signed Trevor Siemian to compete for the QB2 job.
Unfortunately, Siemian and Jake Browning have not looked good. Yes, it's only the preseason and the talent surrounding them isn't what they'll be working with in a real game but there's still major concern over the two options to back up Joe Burrow.
In more positive news, D.J. Turner looked great in his Bengals debut. The second-round pick out of Michigan is likely the Bengals' replacement plan for 2024 if Chidobe Awuzie signs elsewhere.
Do Cincinnati Bengals Have Backup Quarterback Problem? [James Rapien, SI]
"Both quarterbacks have shown flashes of what they can do. Siemian and Browning have both found Chase and Higgins for big plays downfield.- James Rapien
The problem is how inconsistent they've been. In fact, instead of trending upward, both guys appear to be headed in the wrong direction."
Good, bad and ugly from each NFL team's Week 1 preseason game: Cowboys rookie RB shines, Trey Lance struggles [Grant Podell, CBS Sports]
The backup quarterbacks made Podell's list under the "bad and ugly" section.
"The bad and the ugly: Backup quarterbacks Jake Browning and Trevor Siemian both threw an interception and both registered a 49.9 passer rating. Not a great sign for Cincinnati should Joe Burrow end up missing time in the regular season because of his calf injury. The Bengals failed to register an offensive touchdown. "- Grant Podell
Truth be told, this is a problem that every team with an elite quarterback faces. If Patrick Mahomes goes down, it's unlikely that Blaine Gabbert is leading them to the promiseland. Same with Josh Allen and Kyle Allen of the Bills. It's the one true downside to having a franchise quarterback.
2023 NFL season: One pivotal rookie for each team [Lance Zierlein, NFL.com]
Zierlein picked DJ Turner as his pivotal rookie for the Bengals.
"The second-rounder is unlikely to start, but a quick glance back at the 2022 Chiefs' Super Bowl run underscores how important rookie depth at cornerback can be. Turner is slender, but has the elite speed to run with deep targets and the deft footwork to compete against route specialists. He gives the Bengals quality depth at a priority position in an AFC loaded with prolific passers."- Lamce Zierlein