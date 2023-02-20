Bengals News: Best available free agents and cut candidates
In Bengals news, who are the best free agents hitting the open market this spring? Also, who could the Bengals and other NFL teams cut due to financial reasons?
Despite not reaching the Super Bowl this season, there's a lot to be excited about when it comes to the Cincinnati Bengals. They didn't reach the Super Bowl but they made it to the AFC Championship Game despite people thinking that the 2021 season was a fluke. They proved that wasn't the case.
Some tough questions are about to pop up though. How much will the team pay Joe Burrow? Will they extend Tee Higgins? Who will they end up cutting? Those are just a few of the big questions on tap for the front office as they enter what could be the biggest and most important offseason in franchise history.
Here's what's trending in Bengals news.
NFL free agency 2023: Ranking top 25 offensive free agents as QBs dominate list of players likely available [Jared Dubin, CBS Sports]
"The offensive line group in free agency is pretty good, though not necessarily chock full of star talent. That's mostly because the star talents on the line rarely actually reach free agency. That's why you usually have to pay top dollar for mid-level production up front. But between Brown, Taylor, McGlinchey, and McGary, there is some average-or-better tackle talent available on both sides of the line. "- Dubin
I chose to quote this part because the Bengals might end up turning to free agency to once again help upgrade their offensive line, which was their downfall again this past season. The team put a major emphasis on the offensive line last year and while Ted Karras and Alex Cappa played well, the latter was injured during the playoffs.
NFL free agency 2023: Ranking top 25 defensive players as Eagles trio among 10 best available, including No. 1 [Jared Dubin, CBS Sports]
The Bengals had three players appear on this list -- Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, and Germaine Pratt. I'd be shocked if Bell signed elsewhere but Bates and Pratt could definitely end up moving on.
Cut candidates for all 32 NFL teams: Joe Mixon, Kenny Golladay, Frank Clark and more [Brad Spielberger, PFF]
"With a lot of tough decisions coming for the Bengals' front office in the near future, clearing around $10 million in cash and more than $7 million in 2023 cap by moving on from Mixon could help them retain some younger talent. Mixon’s 0.11 missed tackles forced per rushing attempt in 2022 ranked 72nd out of 87 running backs with at least 25 rushing attempts, his 3.9 yards per carry ranked 65th and he posted just 16 explosive rushes on 210 attempts. "- Spielberger
Yeah, no one is shocked to see Mixon listed as the Bengals' cut candidate. After an underwhelming 2022 campaign and considering how much money could be saved by cutting him, it'd make sense to move on from Mixon in the offseason. The Bengals tend to be a pretty loyal franchise but this is the cost of success.