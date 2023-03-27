Bengals News: Biggest losses in free agency, veterans to sign, and more
In Bengals news, the team was definitely hit the hardest in the secondary during free agency. Also, there are plenty of veteran free agents still out there. Could the Bengals make sense as landing spots for any of them?
When free agency kicked off, the Bengals re-signed Germaine Pratt but then later in the day could only watch as both Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates signed elsewhere. Bates leaving wasn't a surprise but Bell leaving definitely was.
Fortunately, the Bengals have a plan at the safety spot, as first-round pick Dax Hill will take over for Bates while newly-acquired Nick Scott will slide into Bell's old role. They could also still look to add a safety in the draft.
We might be two weeks into free agency now but there are still plenty of veteran players searching for their next NFL home. This can be what pushes some NFL rosters over the top so the Bengals should absolutely still be looking to add these guys.
Check out what's trending in Bengals news.
2023 NFL Free Agency: Every NFL team's biggest loss [Brad Spielberger, PFF]
It's probably not much of a surprise when I tell you that the biggest loss for the Bengals was losing Jessie Bates. The team spent a second-round pick on Bates in the 2018 NFL Draft and he was one of the few bright spots for Cincy during their lean years. It became pretty obvious that he wouldn't be coming back after how last offseason went down, however.
2023 NFL free agency: Yannick Ngakoue, DJ Chark among veterans who can still contribute [Jim Trotter, NFL.com]
Some of the names on Trotter's list include Yannick Ngakoue, Rock Ya-Sin, and Dalton Risner. I'd be totally cool with any of these guys joining the Bengals and Ngakoue had been linked to them throughout the early stages of the offseason. Ya-Sin could make sense for a team that needs to keep building on their secondary. Risner could be yet another building block toward creating an elite offensive line.
Zrebiec: Nobody looks good in Ravens-Lamar Jackson saga [Jeff Zrebiec, The Athletic]
It wouldn't be a Bengals news piece if I didn't mention the drama that is the contract negotiations (or lack thereof) between Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Will he end up re-signing with Baltimore or joining a new team?