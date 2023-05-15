Bengals News: Biggest strengths, RB trade candidates, and more
In Bengals news, what is the biggest strength for Cincinnati? Also, could the Bengals add a running back via trade?
While the Cincinnati Bengals have some extensions to work on this summer, the general consensus is that the team in black and orange stripes have one of the best rosters in the league. Dalton Wasserman and Jim Wyman of PFF ranked the Bengals third out of all 32 NFL teams and said that their biggest strength was their passing game. We'll have more on this below.
When it comes to their biggest weakness, PFF didn't list running back. The Bengals continue to be grouped in as a landing spot for running backs on the trade market. Cody Benjamin listed them as a landing spot for both Derrick Henry and Dalvin Cook.
Check out what's trending in Bengals news.
Early 2023 NFL roster rankings for all 32 teams: Strengths, weaknesses, rookies to watch and more [Dalton Wasserman and Jim Wyman, PFF]
"Cincinnati lost both starting safeties Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell to free agency this past offseason. Replacing them are 2022 first-rounder Daxton Hill and former Rams safety Nick Scott, as well as 2023 third-rounder Jordan Battle. All three safeties are currently unproven commodities, which could lead to some big plays for opposing offenses."- PFF on biggest weakness
2023 post-draft trade candidates: Dalvin Cook, Austin Ekeler lead options after Za'Darius Smith sent to Browns [Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports]
As mentioned above, Henry and Cook were both on here and the Bengals could make sense for either of them. Henry is coming off a 1,500+ yard rushing season and would upgrade this Bengals run game. Cook is still young but is somewhat injury-prone.
2023 NFL season: Top five position groups in football [Bucky Brooks, NFL.com]
Cincinnati's wide receivers came in at No. 2 on this list, only behind the Eagles' defensive front. It's hard to argue with that even though we know the Bengals wide receivers wouldn't disappear on the biggest and brightest stage that is the Super Bowl. Too soon?