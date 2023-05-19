Bengals News: B.J. Hill, top-ranked offense, and more
In Bengals news, B.J. Hill came through on a bet. Also, it's no surprise to see that the Cincinnati Bengals offense is one of the highest-ranked offenses in the league.
During the offseason, Hill said that if then-pending free agent Germaine Pratt re-signed with the Bengals, he'd shave his head. Pratt did re-sign with the team that drafted him so Hill had to make good on his bet.
That day came on Thursday, as Hill tweeted his new look. Honestly, the look suits him well!
Now let's move to the offensive side of the ball. We all know the Bengals boast one of the best offenses in the league but where do they stack up against the likes of the Bills, Chiefs, and Eagles?
Here's what's trending in Bengals news.
2023 NFL offensive infrastructure rankings: Chiefs back on top, Eagles make leap, Giants move up [Jared Dubin, CBS Sports]
Cincinnati earned the No. 3 spot on Dubin's ranking, behind the Chiefs and Eagles. While we're all going to be biased in thinking that the Bengals should earn the top spot, it's understandable why they'd be where they are. Bengals fans probably won't like this quote from Dubin, however.
"The thing keeping the Eagles in front of the Bengals right now is our slightly greater confidence in Nick Sirianni and Brian Johnson than Zac Taylor and Brian Callahan. "- Jared Dubin
Biggest remaining offseason priority for each AFC team: Bills, Chiefs still searching for WR help? [Marc Sessler, NFL.com]
Sessler says that the Bengals need "more juice at tight end", noting that Irv Smith Jr. has just 91 receptions over three seasons. I doubt the Bengals add to tight end, as they had the draft to do that and opted not to. They're clearly happy with the guys they have at the position.
Davante Adams, Veteran WRs That NFL Teams Should Pursue in Trades [Gary Davenport, Bleacher Report]
Tyler Boyd makes an appearance on this list. The former second-round pick is entering the final year of his contract so the trade rumors are going to continue until the deadline has passed.