Bengals News: Brandon Kipper, mock drafts, and more
In Bengals news, the team met with Oregon State offensive lineman Brandon Kipper at the NFLPA Bowl. Also in Bengals news, let's see who different mock drafts are linking Cincinnati to.
Kipper has met with 22 teams according to a source on Twitter with one of those teams being the Bengals. It makes sense as to why Cincinnati would be interested in the Oregon State product considering he plays guard and tackle and the Bengals need help on their o-line this offseason.
Even with the need for o-linemen, mock drafts continue to link the Bengals to tight ends in the first round of the draft. No tight end is currently under contract so I get it but the Bengals will be re-signing Mitchell Wilcox due to him being an exclusive-rights free agent and might even try to bring back Hayden Hurst if the price is manageable.
Here's what's trending in Bengals news.
Bengals meet with Oregon State OL Brandon Kipper at NFLPA Bowl [John Sheeran, Cincy Jungle]
"Kipper came to OSU in 2018 after spending a year at Hawai’a. He started 45 straight games for the Beavers—the fourth longest streak in school history—and primarily played right tackle. An All-Pac-12 honorable mention and Phil Steele All-Pac-12 Second Team player, Kipper graded out 75.0 in Pro Football Focus’ grading scale for the 2022 season."- From Sheeran's article
Michael Mayer, tight end from CovCath and Notre Dame, goes to Bengals in ESPN mock draft [Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer]
Mayer has been linked to the Bengals frequently throughout early mock drafts and he's a semi-local guy, having played high school football in northern Kentucky. He'd upgrade the position, that's for sure.
Chiefs’ Chris Jones Still Fired Up by Joe Burrow, Bengals Rivalry [Madison Williams, SI]
"When asked who his favorite quarterback to tackle is during Monday’s Super Bowl LVII opening night, Jones didn’t have to think twice about his answer: “Joe Burrow.”"- From Williams' article
This rivalry is going to be a fun one for quite some time.