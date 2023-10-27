Bengals News: Brock Purdy concussion, trade deadline, and more
- Brock Purdy might not play vs. Bengals
- Will Cincinnati make a trade?
- Tyler Boyd comments on the offense
In Bengals news, Brock Purdy is in concussion protocol and might not play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Also, the trade deadline is on Tuesday. Will the Stripes make a move?
Purdy was a late addition to the San Francisco 49ers' injury report, as head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that he had a concussion. If Purdy isn't cleared to play, it'll be former number three overall pick Sam Darnold suiting up and quarterbacking the Niners' offense. Purdy didn't practice on Wednesday but was limited during Thursday's practice.
With a win this weekend, the Bengals would move to 4-3 on the year but would still be in last place in their division. This is the year they need to make a move before the trade deadline to add help to their roster but will they do it? They're not an organization known for making moves but they've been doing a lot of things they're not known for recently.
Niners QB Brock Purdy in concussion protocol following loss to Vikings [Nick Shook, NFL.com]
Purdy hadn't thrown an interception in his career until two weeks ago in his first loss as the Niners (and an NFL) quarterback. He definitely looked off in Minnesota and now it makes sense why. Those interceptions he threw were very unlike the quarterback we had been watching since late last season.
What teams are thinking at the NFL trade deadline and the potential moves we’re watching [The Athletic]
"Everything about trading late-round future picks for help at running back or tight end makes all the sense in the world. Neither would provide a Christian McCaffrey-like impact. Not even close. But it might just win a game at some point. Considering the hole this team dug for itself, that could be the difference between sneaking into the playoffs or being left out with one of the best rosters in team history."- Paul Dehner Jr.
As Dehner notes here, the Bengals aren't going to get a big-name player by parting with late-round draft picks but they could get some sort of reinforcement. That could be the difference between making the playoffs and watching the games from home.
Tyler Boyd: Bengals’ offense could be way better, I’m not satisfied [Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk]
"“I feel pretty good about [this year], but it could be way better,” Boyd said, via Cincinnati.com. “If you’ve seen this offense go, it’s not where we would like. Everybody can agree with that. I’m not satisfied for sure. We got to keep pushing.”"- From Smith's article
The Bengals offense has certainly gotten off to a slow start but Boyd appears confident in the team. Joe Burrow was injured for the first month and has looked better in the past two games. The run game just needs to get going and then things should get back on track.