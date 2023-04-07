Bengals News: Cam Newton doesn't want to back up Joe Burrow and more
In Bengals news, Cam Newton listed 12 quarterbacks he'd be willing to back up in the NFL and Joe Burrow didn't make the cut. Oh well.
Newton, who also was taken No. 1 overall but nine years prior to when Joe Burrow was the first pick in the draft, played for the Carolina Panthers for the first nine years of his career. He led the Panthers to the Super Bowl in the 2015 season and was named MVP that year.
Newton was never the same player after that year, however, as injuries derailed his career. The Panthers parted ways with him after the 2019 season and he started for the Patriots in 2020 in their first year of the post-Tom Brady era.
The Panthers and Newton reunited in 2021 but it didn't go great. He spent the 2022 season out of the league but now is trying to mount a comeback. He understands that he won't necessarily be a starter for every team and when he listed the 12 teams he'd be willing to sit behind, Joe Burrow didn't make the list.
Here's what else is trending in Bengals news.
Cam Newton provides list of QBs he's willing to play behind: 'I never said I didn't want to be a backup' [Kevin Patra, NFL.com]
Burrow and Patrick Mahomes didn't make the cut but Josh Allen did. Okay then. I guess Newton doesn't want to win a Super Bowl.
Former Bengals Quarterback Carson Palmer: 'Nothing Is Too Big' For Joe Burrow [Russ Heltman, SI]
""I just think when you watch him play, nothing is too big," Carson said. "Nothing is overwhelming. Last week watching that game and you've lost 60% of your offensive line. ... It just never seemed like he even realized that La'el Collins was gone and (Alex) Cappa these guys were out. It never fazed him.""- From Heltman's article
Carson Palmer isn't the most popular former Bengal but hey, look! He said something nice about Joe Burrow!
2023 NFL Draft: Regrading every first-round QB pick over the last 15 years, from Trevor Lawrence to Joe Flacco [Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports]
Joe Burrow received a "home run" grade from Benjamin here, which should come as a shock to no one. A few other "home runs" on the list are Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, Trevor Lawrence, and Patrick Mahomes.