Bengals News: Carson Palmer's comments, Joe Mixon, and more
In Bengals news, Carson Palmer is trying to get back in Bengals fans' good graces by complimenting Joe Burrow. Also, criminal charges have been refiled against Joe Mixon.
Palmer appeared on The QB Room podcast and said that, in his opinion, Burrow is the best quarterback in the league. He said that he thinks Burrow is "more consistent" than Patrick Mahomes and that Burrow also doesn't have a weakness.
Look, we all love Burrow and it's hard to admit when someone is better than your guy but Mahomes is the best quarterback in the league right now with Joey B in the two spot. Mahomes has the hardware and the MVPs to back up that ranking too.
Moving on to Mixon, he allegedly pointed a gun at a woman on the day the Bengals traveled to Buffalo to face the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round but the charges were dropped shortly after they were filed.
Ex-Bengal Carson Palmer tabs Joe Burrow over Patrick Mahomes as best QB: 'He's more consistent' [Bobby Kownak, NFL.com]
""I know Patrick (Mahomes) is phenomenal, but I just think Joe's more consistent. He's more consistent. He's more accountable to run the system and the play that's called and not feel like, 'Well, he didn't win last time and get open for me, so I'm gonna do it with my feet,' and then before you know it, you're sacked for a four-yard loss because you tried to make two or three guys miss."- From Kownak's article
Criminal charge refiled against Joe Mixon for January incident, police say [Jared Goffinet, FOX19]
"“This is a misdemeanor of the first degree. It’s the highest level of a misdemeanor. It’s one level below a felony. The maximum punishment if a person is convicted is six months in jail or a fine of $1,000 or both,” FOX19 NOW legal analyst Mark Krumbein said."- FOX19
Top three NFL free agents at every defensive position: Best players still available in 2023 free agency [Garrett Podell, CBS Sports]
Yannick Ngakoue appears on this list and he was frequently linked to Cincinnati prior to free agency kicking off. He'd still be a heck of a get for this team and they desperately need to bolster their pass rush after finishing near the bottom of the league in sacks in 2022.