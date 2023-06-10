Bengals News: Center rankings, adjusting with new starting safeties, and more
In Bengals news, where does Ted Karras rank amongst the other centers in the NFL? Also, how will the Cincinnati Bengals adjust with two new starting safeties?
The Bengals signed Karras during the 2022 offseason and he became an instant fan favorite. He finished the 2022 season, his first with the Bengals, with a PFF grade of 62.6 with a pass-blocking grade of 76.2.
Speaking of offseason acquisitions, the Bengals were in a tough spot this offseason when both of their starting safeties signed elsewhere. That forced Cincinnati to have to replace two pivotal players in their secondary. How will they adjust to that?
PFF Center Rankings: Top 32 ahead of the 2023 NFL season [Gordon McGuinness, PFF]
Karras is the ninth-ranked center, per McGuinness.
"Part of the ongoing rebuild of the Cincinnati Bengals offensive line, Karras made a big impact in his first season in the Queen City. Over the past four seasons, he has produced 65.0-plus PFF grades in every season, and his 76.1 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2022 was the fourth-best at the position."- Gordon McGuinness
Biggest Question Facing Every NFL Team After 2023 OTAs [Alex Ballentine, Bleacher Report]
Ballentine believes that the Bengals' biggest question is "How Will Secondary Adjust Without Jessie Bates III and Vonnn Bell?"
"That begs the question: With Bates and Bell gone after three years together, how will Dax Hill and free agent signee Nick Scott fit into those roles? Third-round pick Jordan Battle could also figure into the equation. Either way, the Bengals have unknowns at the safety position for the first time in a while."- Alex Ballentine
The Bengals’ biggest weakness heading into the 2023-24 season [Dadio Makdook, Cincy Jungle]
Defensive line is picked as the biggest weakness here. The Bengals have talent there but something has to be the biggest weakness, right?