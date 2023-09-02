Bengals News: Chase Brown breakout star, biggest disappointment, and more
- Could Chase Brown rise to stardom as a rookie?
- What was the biggest disappointment during camp?
- Super Bowl odds
In Bengals news, Chase Brown is a player to watch this year. Also, what would be considered the biggest disappointment for the Cincinnati Bengals in training camp and preseason?
Brown, a fifth-round rookie running back out of Illinois, was listed as someone who could carve out a role for himself by ESPN. The Bengals are rolling with Joe Mixon as their starting running back this year but it wouldn't shock anyone if Brown ended up being a major weapon in this offense. It also wouldn't be surprising, however, if he took a bit to get going and served as the RB3 this year. You never know with late-round rookies.
In other news, if there was one disappointment from Bengals training camp, what would it be? The Athletic asked this question to all four AFC North beat reporters and Paul Dehner Jr. said that it'd have to be the offensive line depth not materializing. The unit did look pretty lackluster during the preseason.
Predicting potential 2023 surprises for all 32 NFL teams [Dan Graziano, ESPN]
"Fifth-round pick status doesn't guarantee that Brown is the Bengals' long-term answer at the position, but if he keeps impressing, he could build himself a prominent role for 2024 or even sooner."- Dan Graziano
AFC North Whiparound: Big surprises, potential award winners and the division race [Zac Jackson, Paul Dehner Jr., and more, The Athletic]
"The biggest disappointment probably would be the offensive line depth. The Bengals hoped to be significantly better there, and beyond an improvement from third-year offensive tackle D’Ante Smith, the group still provided a reason for pause should an injury occur up front."- Paul Dehner Jr.
The downfall for the Bengals in last season's playoffs was their offensive line and that was due to injuries, as they were without both of their starting tackles and their starting right guard. The backups this summer did not inspire confidence but hopefully that was just rust and we'll see them improve if they need to play.
2024 Super Bowl odds, staff picks: Eagles, Bengals favorite best bets to win it all; don't sleep on Jaguars [Jordan Dajani, CBS Sports]
What a fun title, eh Bengals fans? As of this writing, the Bengals' odds to win the Super Bowl are +1000.