Bengals News: Chidobe Awuzie, urgency alert, and more
In Bengals news, Zac Taylor gave an update on Chidobe Awuzie's recovery. Also, the Cincinnati Bengals made a high appearance on NFL.com's urgency meter.
The Bengals signed Awuzie in the 2021 offseason and he rewarded them with a solid season in 2021. Awuzie played well in 2022 but was injured halfway through the season, which cost him the rest of the 2022 campaign.
This is a huge year for the Bengals and the urgency alert bells have definitely been ringing in all of the players' heads. Joe Burrow said during minicamp there's definitely a sense of urgency with the team as they enter his fourth season.
Here's what's trending in Bengals news.
Zac Taylor gives update on Chidobe Awuzie [Patrick Carey, Cincy Jungle]
"“I see the same things you guys do. Chido’s built different. He’s done a great job attacking the rehab and doing the things you need to do coming off the injury he had on Halloween. So excited to see the continued progress he’s making,” said Taylor. “Don’t want to make any rush to judgment on whenever he’ll be back.”"- From Carey's article
The Bengals desperately need Awuzie back for Week 1 vs the Browns. They did spend a second-round pick on DJ Turner, who could slide into Awuzie's spot if he's not able to return but hopefully, the former Cowboy will be ready to rock and roll when the season gets underway.
NFL URGENCY METER! Bills headline 10 teams facing greatest burden of expectation in 2023 season [Dan Hanzus, NFL.com]
"Dan Marino probably thought the same way Burrow does, and he never returned to the Super Bowl after his second season. As Gregg Rosenthal pointed out in his Projected Starters series, the Bengals will return their entire offensive core for a third straight year. With Burrow and his trio of standout wide receivers -- Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd -- closing in on free agency, the clock is ticking closer to midnight. Cincinnati does a nice job drafting with an eye on the future these days, but the time to win with this talented, battled-tested core is right now."- Dan Hanzus
You all knew that the Dan Marino comparisons were going to start latching on and until Burrow wins the big one, those will continue. Both quarterbacks went to the Super Bowl early in their career and Marino never got back. Will Burrow? Bengals fans sure hope so.
One non-QB each NFL team can least afford to lose in 2023, including Bills' Stefon Diggs, Steelers' T.J. Watt [Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports]
Benjamin chose Trey Hendrickson for the Bengals' entry.
"Star wideout Ja'Marr Chase is a home-run hitter, but Joe Burrow has proven he can survive by leaning on Tee Higgins and Co. Hendrickson, meanwhile, is sorely underrated as a persistent pressure artist, headlining Cincinnati's defensive front."- Cody Benjamin