Bengals News: Chiefs fans show their respect for Joe Burrow
In Bengals news, Chiefs fans are bummed that Joe Burrow won't be healthy for the Week 17 match-up between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs. They're donating to his charity and wishing for a speedy recovery.
Say what you will about the Chiefs and their fanbase but this is a classy move and one that they didn't have to do. The two sides didn't really interact much until the Bengals beat the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game in the 2021 season to advance to the Super Bowl.
Then, in the 2022 regular season, the Bengals moved to 3-0 against the Chiefs in the Burrow era. Unfortunately, the Chiefs' first win during that time came in the AFC Championship game and they went on to win the Super Bowl.
The two sides were set to square off in Week 17 at Arrowhead Stadium but now Burrow obviously won't be the starter for that one. It lost its luster, that's for sure.
KC Chiefs fans throwing support to Burrow charity in wake of injury [B.J. Bethel, FOX 19]
A Chiefs Facebook page suggested donating to Burrow's charity.
"“Out of respect for Joe Burrow and the great rivalry over the past few years, I’m encouraging Chiefs fans to donate $9 to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund in light of his season-ending injury,” the post said."- From Bethel's article
Joe Burrow wrist injury: Can the Bengals still make the playoffs? [Ben Baby, ESPN]
Baby lists three reasons why the Bengals can still make the playoffs and three reasons why they'll be on the outside looking in. Reasons why include the receiver group, Jake Browning's confidence level, and the belief the team has in themselves. Reasons why not include that they've struggled without Burrow, the disappointing defense, and the tough schedule.
If Joe Burrow wrist wrap was no big deal, why did Bengals delete video of it? [Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk]
The story that won't go away and probably won't. Burrow clarified about what was on his wrist ahead of Thursday night's game but people are going to continue talking about it.