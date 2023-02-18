Bengals News: Chris Lammons legal trouble, Zac Taylor never wants to leave
In Bengals news, newly-acquired Chris Lammons has some baggage. Also in Bengals news, Zac Taylor is committed to this organization but we already knew that, didn't we?
The Bengals claimed Lammons off waivers after the Chiefs tried to be sneaky. Lammons had led KC in special teams snaps during the regular season and Cincinnati likely claimed him so that the Chiefs couldn't re-claim him ahead of their AFC Championship Game.
Well, maybe this move wasn't that great in the grand scheme of things, as Lammons was indicted in a 2022 battery charge along with Saints running back Alvin Kamara.
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said that he doesn't plan to leave Cincinnati and if people want him to leave, it'd have to be in a casket. All righty then.
Bengals new cornerback Chris Lammons among 4 indicted in 2022 battery case [John Sheeran, Cincy Jungle]
"Lammons and—most notably—New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara were indicted by a grand jury this week for charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm for the alleged incident that occurred on February 5, 2022."- From Sheeran's article
Zac Taylor: They're Gonna Have To Carry Me Out Of' Cincinnati 'In A Casket' [Russ Heltman, SI]
""They're gonna have to carry me out of here in a casket," Taylor told HuskerOnline. "I love it in Cincinnati. It's just a really good fit for my family and myself, and with myself and the other coaches, and the owners, and [Bengals Director of Player Personnel] Duke Tobin. I just can't imagine myself anywhere else. They'll have to kick me out of here."- From Heltman's article
Here's the link to the interview if you'd like to hear more from Taylor.
Ranking the available free agent tight ends in 2023 for the Bengals [Stripe Hype]
Hayden Hurst is a free agent. Will the Bengals re-sign him or look to bring in another free agent this offseason? Here are some potential options for them if they do turn to free agency to fill the need.