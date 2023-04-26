Bengals News: Chris Long praises Joe Burrow, fifth-year option, and more
In Bengals news, former NFL defensive end Chris Long heaped a ton of praise onto Joe Burrow. Also, Burrow's fifth-year option was picked up!
Long spoke with Jordan Palmer -- brother of former Bengals QB Carson Palmer -- about Burrow and noted how he was one of the first people to say that Burrow reminded him of Tom Brady. He made comments about how athletic Burrow is and called him a magician.
Speaking of Burrow, the Bengals picked up his fifth-year option on Tuesday afternoon. Per Andre Perrotta, the value of this deal, which will take place in 2024, is $29,504,000. Perrotta notes that Burrow could earn more when he's eventually extended.
Here's what's trending in Bengals news.
Chris Long on Joe Burrow: 'Perfect Marriage' of Technique 'And That Dog' [Russ Heltman, SI]
""When he first came out, I was one of the first people to say this, and people called me crazy. He reminds me of Tom Brady," Long said. "Watching Tom Brady move in the pocket, and there's no wasted movement he's always in a position of strength, and Joe's athletic as f***. Like he can get out and run. ... These subtle shifts and like his eyes are always downfield. It's like watching a magician work back there. Everything he does, there's no wasted movement.""- From Heltman's article
Burrow was also recently compared to Peyton Manning but he obviously can't be both.
Joe Burrow fifth-year option "mechanical step" toward extension [Stripe Hype]
For those who don't understand how fifth-year options work, I could see why this move might have panicked some people and made them think that a new deal wasn't going to get done. Thankfully, picking up a player's fifth-year option is simply a formality. Burrow can earn more money in 2024 once he's extended but it won't be the final year of his contract in that case.
Bengals draft debates: These 5 topics could impact Cincinnati’s selections [Jay Morrison and Paul Dehner Jr., The Athletic]
In this subscription-required article, Morrison and Dehner discuss five different topics pertaining to Cincinnati's draft. I don't want to give too much away but the first topic is about whether the Bengals should take a tight end or running back in the first round. What do you think?