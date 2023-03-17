Bengals News: Cincinnati hosts one of Joe Burrow’s former LSU receivers
It hasn’t been an eventful offseason for the Cincinnati Bengals, but it’s clear the team is trying to make some much-needed improvements.
Perhaps the biggest move the team made was to bring in former Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., a move motivated by a dire need to protect Joe Burrow moving forward.
Burrow hasn’t necessarily had help up front since arriving in Cincinnati. He’s been one of the most sacked quarterbacks in the NFL since being drafted back in 2020, but despite this he’s been able to turn in winning seasons for the Bengals.
If Burrow has been plagued with such lowliest protection this far in his career, yet has managed to bring the Bengals to two AFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl, imagine what he’d be able to do with an actual offensive line.
Cincinnati knows that it can only go as far as they’ll allow Burrow to take them, which is why the team is looking at improving more than just the offensive line for its quarterback.
According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Bengals hosted free agent tight end Foster Moreau.
Moreau isn’t an offensive lineman, but he has a history with Burrow dating back to their days at LSU together.
Those aren’t hugely impactful stats, but they’re not rookie numbers either. Moreau is a familiar face and a comfortable target for Burrow, which makes him a prime candidate to replace Hayden Hurst moving forward. Hurst left this offseason to sign with the Carolina Panthers, vacating the tight end position in Cincinnati but opening the chance for Moreau to reunite with Burrow.
Tight ends are oftentimes a quarterback’s best friend, and who better to get for Burrow than a receiver he’s already familiar with?
It’s not a deep free agent class at the position, although the draft is considered to contain some of the best tight end prospects in while so the that could be a way the Bengals make up the difference too.
Perhaps they draft a guy like Michael Mayer or Dalton Kincaid and also sign Moreau to form a dynamic duo for Burrow that also sets the position up for the future?
Cincinnati has options, it’s just a matter of how they approach the tight end situation to further assist Burrow moving forward.