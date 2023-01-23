Bengals news: Cincy is headed to the AFC Championship and more
The Cincinnati Bengals dominated the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round, winning 27-10 and punching a ticket to the AFC Championship next Sunday.
Fans only caught a glimpse of the Bengals-Bills regular season matchup as the game was rightfully cancelled after the Damar Hamlin incident. This time, both teams battled it out for four quarters in wintry conditions in Buffalo, and CIncinnati absolutely thrashed the Bills in every part of the game.
This means the Bengals will go on the road and face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, marking their second consecutive appearance in the last two years.
Joe Burrow balled out. Joe Mixon balled out. Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Hayden Hurst, and the entire defense balled out.
Watch out, Kansas City. The Bengals are coming for you.
Here's what's trending in Bengals news around the web
Bengals plan to extend Joe Burrow this offseason (John Sheeran, Cincy Jungle)
Joe Burrow is without a doubt the franchise quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals, and the team is reportedly planning to start working on a long-term deal this offseason.
According to NFL's Ian Rapoport, the Bengals will start contract talks with Burrow following their postseason run. Burrow is eligible for an extension after three years and Cincinnati can obviously pick up his fifth-year option, but the two sides probably don't want it to get that far.
None of that Lamar Jackson controversy in this town.
Bengals RB Samaje Perine could join Detroit in 2023 free agency (John Maakaron, Sports Illustrated)
The Detroit Lions already boast two talented running backs in D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, but one NFL pundit has them connected to Cincinnati's Samaje Perine this upcoming free agency.
Perine has served as a solid No. 2 back behind Joe Mixon this season and could be a cheap depth addition for the Lions.
Bengals' offensive line didn't improve in 2022 (Jim Wyman, PFF)
Despite pouring over $70 million into the offensive line last free agency, the Cincinnati Bengals didn't see much of an improvement from the unit this season.
"As a unit, the Bengals graded out to a 56.9 pass-blocking mark. Only the Tennessee Titans graded lower, but they were so ravaged by injuries that they had five linemen on injured reserve by the end of the season, including three starters. "- Jim Wyman
Wyman makes the point that with Joe Burrow under center, the Bengals' offense has still thrived in spite of a continually underperforming O-line.