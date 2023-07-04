Bengals News: Colin Cowherd's predictions, X-factor, and more
In Bengals news, Colin Cowherd believes that the good guys will make it three straight division titles. Also, who is the Cincinnati Bengals' X-factor in 2023?
Cowherd shared his NFL standings for the 2023 season and predicted the Bengals to win the AFC North once again. This isn't surprising considering the Bengals have won the division the past two years and they have the best quarterback in the AFC North. The gap isn't big though, as the other three AFC North squads have improved immensely this offseason.
For the Bengals to be the best they can be, they'll need their offensive line to step up and be the unit the front office believes they can be. Jonah Williams will be a major part of that and he was named the Bengals' X-factor by ESPN.
Colin Cowherd predicts Bengals' 2023 season, AFC North standings [Chris Roling, Bengals Wire]
"“I think the Ravens are great, but I don’t think they have Joe Burrow,” Cowherd said."- From Roling's article
The Ravens have been the Bengals' biggest obstacle over the past two years but injuries have derailed their chances at taking the division from Cincinnati. Lamar Jackson signed a record-breaking contract this offseason but it doesn't mean much if he can't stay healthy.
Ranking NFL rosters for the 2023 season: Strengths, weaknesses [Mike Clay and Seth Walder, ESPN]
"X factor for 2023: RT Jonah Williams. According to ESPN Analytics research, his 84% pass block win rate last season ranked 55th out of 64 tackles, and he has never posted an average PBWR for a tackle. Williams is on the right side now, but unless he improves on his past performance, he's still a weakness in quarterback Joe Burrow's protection. -- Walder"- Seth Walder
Williams played left tackle for Cincinnati over the past two seasons but a lackluster 2022 campaign led to the Bengals signing Orlando Brown Jr. to play left tackle. That meant that Williams' job had been swiped away from him and he'd be moving to the other side of the offensive line. The Bengals need him to play well on the right side and if he does, another team won't hesitate to sign him to a massive contract next offseason.
Ranking all 32 starting QBs: Where does Deshaun Watson fall? [Cory Kinnan, Browns Wire]
I always like seeing where opposing team sites rank the Bengals and Bengals players. Kinnan had Patrick Mahomes first, Josh Allen second, Lamar Jackson third, Justin Herbert fourth, and Joe Burrow fifth. FIFTH.
"The arm talent is not there, and an offense largely based on shot plays is due for some regression in 2023."- Cory Kinnan